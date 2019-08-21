Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Reveals They Are Cooking Up ‘Crazy-ier Storm’; Fans Rejoice

Jennifer Winget Is Back With Beyhadh 2

Jennifer captioned the picture, "No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint* Damn right we're cooking up a crazy-ier storm! 'Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2. Bringing crazy back!!" - (sic)

Jennifer Fans Rejoice

As she shared the news, fans couldn't contain their excitement. They were super happy that their favourite actress will be back on-screen soon. They even started trending #beyhadh2 on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments!

Fans Excited About Beyhadh 2

@BestOfJennifer_: BRACE UP Y'ALL, TIME FOR BEYHADH 2. #beyhadh2 #jenniferwinget @jenwinget. - (sic)

Ashutosh 🕉: We will again see maya character in a negetive role , #JenniferWinget in a negative role again wow😍🙈 it's Good to see her like this on small screen, she will rule again 🙌❤ #beyhadh2. - (sic)

Fans Trend #Beyhadh 2

Avni: And #Beyhadh2 is already trending in India within minutes of its announcement 🤗🤗 @jenwinget #JenniferWinget. - (sic)

Riz: Finally I can see it trending. Really, the fans just need ONE reason to trend...esp the unexpected ones. #Beyhadh2 I hope Rajesh sir too is in. #JenniferWinget. - (sic)

They Want Harshad Chopda Opposite Jennifer!

@nadsjwx: I really really really hope harshad chopda is part of beyhadh 2. Please God, please !!!!!!!!! It would be everything !!!! #Beyhadh2. - (sic)

Yara Hagr: Please cast jenshad together in #Beyhadh2 #Beyhadh2WithJenshad. - (sic)

Celebs Comments

Not Just fans, even celebrities were excited about the show. Rajesh Khattar, who was part of Beyhadh wrote, "Jabar .. bahut hard 😊" Shweta Gautam commented, "I know i know call me too😘@jenniferwinget1" Siddharth Malhotra wrote, "Waiting waiting 🤗🤗" - (sic)