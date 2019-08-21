English
    Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Reveals They Are Cooking Up ‘Crazy-ier Storm’; Fans Rejoice

    By
    |

    We had revealed that the makers of Beyhadh are planning to come up with the second season. The producer Prateek had also confirmed that they are in talks with Jennifer Winget, who played the role of Maya in the first season. But recently, it was said that if things don't work out between the makers and Jennifer, they might rope-in Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti. But now, Jennifer has put an end to speculation!

    The actress took to social media to confirm that she will be part of the second season. Sharing a picture with the producer and creative head of Beyhadh 2, she revealed that they are cooking up a 'crazy-ier storm'.

    Jennifer Winget Is Back With Beyhadh 2

    Jennifer Winget Is Back With Beyhadh 2

    Jennifer captioned the picture, "No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint* Damn right we're cooking up a crazy-ier storm! 'Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2. Bringing crazy back!!" - (sic)

    Jennifer Fans Rejoice

    Jennifer Fans Rejoice

    As she shared the news, fans couldn't contain their excitement. They were super happy that their favourite actress will be back on-screen soon. They even started trending #beyhadh2 on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments!

    Fans Excited About Beyhadh 2

    Fans Excited About Beyhadh 2

    @BestOfJennifer_: BRACE UP Y'ALL, TIME FOR BEYHADH 2. #beyhadh2 #jenniferwinget @jenwinget. - (sic)

    Ashutosh 🕉: We will again see maya character in a negetive role , #JenniferWinget in a negative role again wow😍🙈 it's Good to see her like this on small screen, she will rule again 🙌❤ #beyhadh2. - (sic)

    Fans Trend #Beyhadh 2

    Fans Trend #Beyhadh 2

    Avni: And #Beyhadh2 is already trending in India within minutes of its announcement 🤗🤗 @jenwinget #JenniferWinget. - (sic)

    Riz: Finally I can see it trending. Really, the fans just need ONE reason to trend...esp the unexpected ones. #Beyhadh2 I hope Rajesh sir too is in. #JenniferWinget. - (sic)

    They Want Harshad Chopda Opposite Jennifer!

    They Want Harshad Chopda Opposite Jennifer!

    @nadsjwx: I really really really hope harshad chopda is part of beyhadh 2. Please God, please !!!!!!!!! It would be everything !!!! #Beyhadh2. - (sic)

    Yara Hagr: Please cast jenshad together in #Beyhadh2 #Beyhadh2WithJenshad. - (sic)

    Celebs Comments

    Celebs Comments

    Not Just fans, even celebrities were excited about the show. Rajesh Khattar, who was part of Beyhadh wrote, "Jabar .. bahut hard 😊" Shweta Gautam commented, "I know i know call me too😘@jenniferwinget1" Siddharth Malhotra wrote, "Waiting waiting 🤗🤗" - (sic)

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 18:53 [IST]
