Jennifer Winget Teases Viewers With A Glimpse Of Beyhadh’s CRAZY Maya & Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Jennifer Winget, who was last seen on Colors' Bepannaah, will soon return to television with Sony TV's Beyhadh 2. The actress has been prepping for the show. In the recent pictures shared by the stunning actress, she can be seen wearing a grey track pant and a black t-shirt, and doing an aerial act.

Apparently, Jennifer will be performing an aerial act for the promo. This is something that the actress has never done before and seems challenging.

Jennifer Performing An Aerial Act Sharing the picture, Jennifer hinted that this time, Maya will be crazier! The actress wrote, "She's crossing all boundaries of crazy this time. Ready to get entangled in her "Maya"jaal? #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain." - (sic) A Glimpse Of The CRAZY Maya As she teased the viewers with the glimpse of her craziness as Maya, fans couldn't keep calm and said that they are super excited for her show. A fan wrote, "Too much excited for behad 2 @jenniferwinget1 🔥🔥🔥." - (sic) Fan Comments Its_cherrie_official: I can't wait 😍😊 🔥🔥🔥🔥 - (sic) Jenwinget_castle: Ready to get entangled in Maya Jaal 🌸😉 - (sic) Arishfakhan138_fuzu: OMG @jenniferwinget1 wait hi to ker rahi hu jabse apki post dekhi he mene Bas kab aayega date nhi bata do 😍😍😍👏👏😘🔥🔥🔥🔥 - (sic) Fans Super Excited For Beyhadh 2 Prachisvidbook: Oh myyyyyy hella excited !! - (sic) Iam.a_a_nisa: Wow. Super excited. Can't wait. Wonder what the story is going to be.😍 - (sic) Mamma_171: Super duper excited😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥 Swati_1026: Can't wait❤️ - (sic)

Meanwhile, there are reports that Jennifer will get to romance two heroes on the show. Shivin Narang is one of the actors. We are waiting for the makers to reveal the other hero. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

