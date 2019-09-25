English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Jennifer Winget Teases Viewers With A Glimpse Of Beyhadh’s CRAZY Maya & Fans Can’t Keep Calm

    By
    |

    Jennifer Winget, who was last seen on Colors' Bepannaah, will soon return to television with Sony TV's Beyhadh 2. The actress has been prepping for the show. In the recent pictures shared by the stunning actress, she can be seen wearing a grey track pant and a black t-shirt, and doing an aerial act.

    Apparently, Jennifer will be performing an aerial act for the promo. This is something that the actress has never done before and seems challenging.

    Jennifer Performing An Aerial Act

    Jennifer Performing An Aerial Act

    Sharing the picture, Jennifer hinted that this time, Maya will be crazier! The actress wrote, "She's crossing all boundaries of crazy this time. Ready to get entangled in her "Maya"jaal? #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain." - (sic)

    A Glimpse Of The CRAZY Maya

    A Glimpse Of The CRAZY Maya

    As she teased the viewers with the glimpse of her craziness as Maya, fans couldn't keep calm and said that they are super excited for her show. A fan wrote, "Too much excited for behad 2 @jenniferwinget1 🔥🔥🔥." - (sic)

    Fan Comments

    Fan Comments

    Its_cherrie_official: I can't wait 😍😊 🔥🔥🔥🔥 - (sic)

    Jenwinget_castle: Ready to get entangled in Maya Jaal 🌸😉 - (sic)

    Arishfakhan138_fuzu: OMG @jenniferwinget1 wait hi to ker rahi hu jabse apki post dekhi he mene Bas kab aayega date nhi bata do 😍😍😍👏👏😘🔥🔥🔥🔥 - (sic)

    Fans Super Excited For Beyhadh 2

    Fans Super Excited For Beyhadh 2

    Prachisvidbook: Oh myyyyyy hella excited !! - (sic)

    Iam.a_a_nisa: Wow. Super excited. Can't wait. Wonder what the story is going to be.😍 - (sic)

    Mamma_171: Super duper excited😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥

    Swati_1026: Can't wait❤️ - (sic)

    Meanwhile, there are reports that Jennifer will get to romance two heroes on the show. Shivin Narang is one of the actors. We are waiting for the makers to reveal the other hero. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

    Most Read: Aamna Sharif Is Replacing Hina Khan As Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    More JENNIFER WINGET News

    Read more about: jennifer winget beyhadh sony tv
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 17:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue