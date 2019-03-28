Beyhadh 2: Kushal Tandon WON’T Be Part Of Jennifer Winget’s Show; Will The Makers Approach Harshad?

Kushal Tandon NOT In Beyhadh 2?

When Kushal was asked him about the sequel of Beyhadh, he told an entertainment portal, "I have not heard anything about it. I am hearing about it from you. Honestly, I have done the show and enjoyed it immensely. I would like to take up something that's different."

Will Harshad Chopra Be Part Of Beyhadh 2?

It is being said that the makers are looking for male lead opposite Jennifer. Considering Harshad Chopda and Jennifer's hit pairing on Bepannah, there is a possibility of makers approaching him! Well, if Harshad and Jennifer star again together, we are sure that their fans will be super happy and the show too will be a super hit!

The Show To Go On Floors Soon!

It is being said that the show will go on floors soon and if all goes well, the show will go on-air by April 2019. Although no official announcement on the show is made, when Jennifer was asked at the recent awards ceremony about the show, she didn't deny the return of the show and asked to wait for it patiently.

Why Kushal Said No To Beyhadh?

Coming back to Kushal, the actor is celebrating his birthday today (March 28). When asked about his future projects, he said, "I have read some good stories. I like digital content. You will hear soon about a new web-series."

Ridhima Pandit Wishes Kushal On His Birthday

Kushal's alleged girlfriend Ridhima Pandit took to social media to wish him on his special day. Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "Some people walk in to our lives and turn it upside down... here's one man who has done that to me but for the good :) you are one person who i know only believes in doing good to others, have a heart larger than anyone I know.. honesty being your best quality (even though it kinda backfires in most ways 😋) you truly define the saying "A friend in need is a friend indeed" 😘.." - (sic)

She Further Wrote…

"You and I remind me of Tom and jerry (you know why ☺️) baaki toh you know na what you mean to me 😁 if not toh I will tell you in the evening when we celebrate "you" aging like fine wine (in your words 🤣) 💕 If I say anything more here it will be news tomorrow.. come back soon baba.. celebrations await #brat #baba 🎉🍾🥳🤩 p.s:- How is it possible to look better than me every picture 😆, just how??" - (sic)