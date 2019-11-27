Beyhadh 2 Promo: Jennifer Winget-Ashish Chowdhry-Shivin Narang's Hatred Saga Guarantees Goosebumps

Beyhadh 2 New Promo: Ashish As MJ

The promo starts with Jennifer aka Maya telling why she is unable to sleep thinking that someone is sleeping peacefully. The scene then shifts to the introduction of Ashish Chowdhry as MJ, who is a big name in the business industry and loves his family as much as he loves God.

Ashish's Sons In Maya's Jaal!

The promo moves further to the two brothers (one among whom is Shivin), who love each other a lot. Then, we get to watch Jennifer aka Maya's darker, scarier and crazier avatar. She is seen telling that she will be peaceful only when she fulfils her mission (read revenge).

Shivin Hates Maya

She is seen saving Shivin's brother (Ashish's son) from water. While Shivin's brother falls in love with Maya, Shivin is shown hating her to the core. Maya is then seen telling that till now they saw her extreme love, but now they will get to watch her hatred.

Maya's First Look Of Beyhadh Nafrat

On the other hand, Ashish tells someone that someone is behind his sons. Why Maya is behind Ashish's family? To know the complete story, you will have to wait and watch the show.

Sony TV captioned the promo, "Here's the first look of Maya's Beyhadh nafrat. Her revenge will be darker, edgier and much more unexpected. Her obsession will be a notch higher in #Beyhadh2. Starts December 2nd, Mon-Fri at 9 PM." - (sic)

Fans Super Excited About The Show

Meanwhile, fans are super excited about the show and are eagerly waiting for it. A fan wrote, "Promo is amazing," another fan commented, "Super excited😘😍." - (sic)

Are You Ready For 'Maya Again'?

A few other users commented, "Mind blowing 🔥," "OMG killer 😍😍🔥🔥," "Can't waittt 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥," "Super excited for maya again... Jennifer winget rockss," and "Behyad accha tha or behyad 2 sabse accha hoga." - (sic)