Beyhadh 2: Shivin Narang Gets Injured While Trying To Rescue Jennifer Winget; Actors Petrified

Beyhadh 2, which stars Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles, has been creating a lot of buzz. The show started airing from December 2 and has received a good response from the viewers. The story of Maya's hatred is keeping fans glued to the show. Even the cast is having a blast shooting for Beyhadh 2. But the cast had a terrifying experience as Jennifer met with an accident and while trying to rescue her, Shivin got injured.

Apparently, Shivin and Jennifer had to shoot at a construction site and it was their first shoot together. While shooting, Jennifer was in a lift which was used by the construction site workers and a harness was attached to her for her safety. However, things went awry as the lift lost control and dropped from the top floor. Jennifer's harness got stuck in the lift and she was getting dragged along with it. It is then Shivin came to her rescue and saved her from falling. While saving her, Shivin himself got injured. Jennifer suffered a few bruises as well.

Shivin was quoted by India Today as saying, "Our first shoot together was an outdoor shoot at a construction site and I was quite excited. The sequence was one where Jennifer was supposed to be in a lift."

He further added, "While performing such stunt sequences, the production takes utmost care of the artists and even Jennifer had her harness and other safety gear on but unfortunately her harness got stuck and she was about to get dragged with the lift from top floor when I instantly reached out for her and grabbed her. In the course of saving her, I injured myself and my hand got hurt and she got a few bruises here and there and both of us were terrified."

Well, this is not the first time that Jennifer got into major trouble. It has to be recalled that in Season 1 while shooting for the wedding sequence, the mandap caught fire and Kushal Tandon (who played Arjun), saved her.

