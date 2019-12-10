    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Beyhadh 2: You Will Be Shocked To Know How Much Jennifer Winget & Shivin Are Charging Per Episode

      By
      |

      The most-anticipated show of the year, Beyhadh 2 was aired on December 2 and has already garnering appreciation from the audiences. Not just Jennifer Winget, viewers are loving Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry's looks and characters as well. The viewers must be aware that Jennifer is one of the highest paid television actresses! It is being said that the actress is being paid a hefty amount for the show.

      It has to be recalled that during season 1, there were reports that Jennifer, who was getting paid Rs 80-85K per episode, got a hike as after the show's success, the actress started getting lucrative offers from other channels and production houses. Apparently, her fee was increased to Rs 1 lakh per episode. Now that she is doing season 2, obviously, her paycheck will be more than Rs 1 lakh.

      Beyhadh 2: You Will Be Shocked To Know How Much Jennifer Winget & Shivin Are Charging Per Episode

      According to a Pinkvilla report, Jennifer is getting around Rs 1.80-1.85 lakh per day for the show and Shivin is not left behind! The source told the portal, "While Jennifer is getting paid a bomb, Shivin Narang is not behind. He is getting around Rs 85-90 thousand per episode."

      Now that Beyhadh 2 and the actors are being praised, the question is will it make it to the TRP chart? When asked if the TRPs of the show matter to them, Jennifer told the entertainment portal, "I don't worry about it. The thought is always there in my mind, that whether people will like it or not. But I think if we all give it our best, of course, people will like it. If we deserve it, we will do well."

      On the other hand, Shivin said, "Directly or indirectly, we do get affected by TRP. Whenever we make a show, we gauge the audience's response based on TRP because it is directly proportional to the audience liking the show or not. If people don't watch it, we do feel bad."

      Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

      Also Read: Beyhadh 2 Review: Jennifer Winget Is Back With A Bang; Fans Give Thumbs Up To The Show

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 10, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue