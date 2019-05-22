English
    These Pictures Of BFFs Drashti Dhami & Sanaya Irani Will Give You Major Friendship Goals!

    By
    |

    The gorgeous and talented actresses of television industry Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami have proved the statement that the 'two actresses cannot be friends'! Drashti and Sanaya have been BFFs for a very long time and are still going strong. They were seen as bridesmaid in each other's weddings. Also, they were seen supporting and cheering each other in the dance reality show (Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa). Recently, the duo also graced an event together. Well, these pictures of the actresses are definitely setting major friendship goals!

    Drashti & Sanaya Twin In White!

    Recently, Drashti and Sanaya were seen twinning in white as they attended Diya Aur Baati actress Kanica Maheshwari's play Umrao Jaan. Sanaya's husband Mohit Sehgal also accompanied the actresses to the play.

    The Duo Celebrate V-Day With Their Spouses

    On February, this year, Drashti and Sanaya had shared pictures with their spouses - Mohit Sehgal and Neeraj Khemka - as they celebrated Valentine's Day together.

    The BFFs Of TV Industry

    Drashti and Sanaya look beautiful in black and orange-coloured dresses. Drashti had shared this picture and captioned it, "Babyyyyy 😘😘😘😘."

    Drashti As Sanaya’s Bridesmaid!

    When Sanaya got married to Mohit Sehgal in Goa, along with other actresses, Sanaya's bestie Drashti was seen as her bridesmaids. The bridesmaid were seen wearing wine coloured gowns at the reception.

    Sanaya, Drashti & Mohit

    Wishing Sanaya and Mohit on their wedding anniversary, Drashti had shared a throwback picture. The picture was apparently taken a night before the wedding.

    The Actresses Supported Each Other On JDJ!

    Sanaya and Drashti were seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa supporting each other. Sanaya had said, "It's always great to have an old friend reunite and she has been a great support."

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 12:56 [IST]
