These Pictures Of BFFs Drashti Dhami & Sanaya Irani Will Give You Major Friendship Goals!

Drashti & Sanaya Twin In White!

Recently, Drashti and Sanaya were seen twinning in white as they attended Diya Aur Baati actress Kanica Maheshwari's play Umrao Jaan. Sanaya's husband Mohit Sehgal also accompanied the actresses to the play.

The Duo Celebrate V-Day With Their Spouses

On February, this year, Drashti and Sanaya had shared pictures with their spouses - Mohit Sehgal and Neeraj Khemka - as they celebrated Valentine's Day together.

The BFFs Of TV Industry

Drashti and Sanaya look beautiful in black and orange-coloured dresses. Drashti had shared this picture and captioned it, "Babyyyyy 😘😘😘😘."

Drashti As Sanaya’s Bridesmaid!

When Sanaya got married to Mohit Sehgal in Goa, along with other actresses, Sanaya's bestie Drashti was seen as her bridesmaids. The bridesmaid were seen wearing wine coloured gowns at the reception.

Sanaya, Drashti & Mohit

Wishing Sanaya and Mohit on their wedding anniversary, Drashti had shared a throwback picture. The picture was apparently taken a night before the wedding.

The Actresses Supported Each Other On JDJ!

Sanaya and Drashti were seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa supporting each other. Sanaya had said, "It's always great to have an old friend reunite and she has been a great support."