Congratulations! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon Welcomes Baby Boy!

Saumya Tandon, who plays the role of Anita aka Gori mem on &TV's popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, announced her pregnancy news in November. The actress has been sharing pictures flaunting her baby bump in which she looked radiant. She had also shared pictures from her maternity photo shoot. She looked gorgeous in polka dots black and white dress. She captioned the picture as, "Before I say goodbye to my bump. I thought let me get clicked. #newbeginings . Photographed by @sachin113photographer , thanks for the memories." - (sic)

From indulging in yoga to clebeating the new curves, the actress was seen enjoying her nine month phase to the fullest. According to the latest report, the actress is blessed with baby boy. The mother and the baby are doing fine and are completely healthy.

Regarding her new phase, the actress had said, "It's finally happening. I am pregnant. It has been an overwhelming ride and I think that it will be fascinating, with its ups and downs. I feel like I am walking on the moon on some days, and scared and nervous on the rest. It's magical what my body can do - create a new life. I feel empowered and beautiful these days."

When asked whether she would continue acting even after welcoming baby, she had said, "I've been asked this question many times; there is nothing stopping me from doing what I love. I will continue to act. My baby will be my strength and I have full faith that I will do better."

Saumya got married to Saurabh Devendra Singh, a banker by profession, in December 2016. We congratulate the couple and wish the new parents happy parenting!

