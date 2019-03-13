Bharti Reveals Kapil Has Become Calm & Patient Post Wedding; Says Ginni Takes Great Care Of Kapil!

Bharti Talks About Shooting For TKSS

Talking about the shoot on The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Kapil Bhai gives so much of space whenever anybody enters. It is me or Krushna or anyone for that matter, he only gives the cue."

‘There Is No Tiredness & Shooting Is Really Fun’

"I mean for someone who is so big and who has a show in his name, he doesn't have to let others speak, but he just gives a cue and whoever enters, that person totally owns the stage. In fact, there are instances when he himself goes on the side so that we get our comfort. There is no tiredness, and shooting is really fun."

How Kapil’s Lifestyle Changed Post His Wedding With Ginni?

The comedienne also revealed that Kapil's lifestyle has changed post marriage with Ginni Chatrath. She said, "He comes on the sets cut to cut, and is always on time. We always finish the shoot on time and I always think that Ginni is very lucky and she is very sweet. She sends food not just for Kapil, but also for all of us."

Ginni Takes Great Care Of Kapil

Bharti also revealed that she knows her since a very long time as she is her childhood friend. Bharti told the entertainment portal, "Ginni is taking great care of Kapil, right from yoga to sending him to the gym to boiled vegetables and everything else. Kapil bhai has also become very calm and patient."