English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bharti Reveals Kapil Has Become Calm & Patient Post Wedding; Says Ginni Takes Great Care Of Kapil!

    By
    |

    Kapil Sharma is hitting the headlines for one or the other reason! The comedian was surrounded with controversies last year due to his health issues and fight with Sunil Grover. He was also in news for not being punctual on sets. But things have changed a lot post his wedding. Not just his co-stars, but also the guests who grace the show have noticed the same. Bharti Singh, who is close to Kapil, had earlier revealed that Ginni Chatrath is Kapil's lucky charm. Recently, talking to Pinkvilla, the comedienne reveals how Kapil is a changed man after getting married to Ginni. Read on to know more!

    Bharti Talks About Shooting For TKSS

    Talking about the shoot on The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Kapil Bhai gives so much of space whenever anybody enters. It is me or Krushna or anyone for that matter, he only gives the cue."

    ‘There Is No Tiredness & Shooting Is Really Fun’

    "I mean for someone who is so big and who has a show in his name, he doesn't have to let others speak, but he just gives a cue and whoever enters, that person totally owns the stage. In fact, there are instances when he himself goes on the side so that we get our comfort. There is no tiredness, and shooting is really fun."

    How Kapil’s Lifestyle Changed Post His Wedding With Ginni?

    The comedienne also revealed that Kapil's lifestyle has changed post marriage with Ginni Chatrath. She said, "He comes on the sets cut to cut, and is always on time. We always finish the shoot on time and I always think that Ginni is very lucky and she is very sweet. She sends food not just for Kapil, but also for all of us."

    Ginni Takes Great Care Of Kapil

    Bharti also revealed that she knows her since a very long time as she is her childhood friend. Bharti told the entertainment portal, "Ginni is taking great care of Kapil, right from yoga to sending him to the gym to boiled vegetables and everything else. Kapil bhai has also become very calm and patient."

    Most Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Didn't Invite Hina For His B'day Party; Erica-Hina Share Cold Vibes?

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue