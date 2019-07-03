Bharti Singh Gets Birthday Surprise From Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa On Khatra Khatra Khatra Sets!

Haarsh Surprises Bharti

Regarding the birthday surprise, Haarsh said, "I always like to surprise Bharti and do all the possible ways to make her feel special. Last year I had tattooed her name on my chest. This year, unfortunately, we are shooting on her birthday but that doesn't mean I haven't planned anything for her."

Haarsh Planning A Short Trip!

He added, "I have something special for her that I have planned on 2nd July but if I tell you guys it won't be a surprise. So keep watching my Instagram post you guys will come to know eventually. He further mentioned they might go for a short trip later depending on their shoot schedule."

Sanaya Irani Wishes Bharti

Television celebrities too wished the comedienne on her special day. Sanaya Irani wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhaaaaaa 🥳🥳have an awesome one 😘😘 I love you 🤗🤗🤗 @bharti.laughterqueen #birthday #party #cake."

Arjun Bijlani Writes…

"Meri darling @bharti.laughterqueen .happy birthday to a happy soul who makes everybody happy with her happyself.stay blessed and happy with ur betterhappy (harsh) @haarshlimbachiyaa30."

Anita Wishes Bharti

Anita shared a picture snapped with Aditi and Bharti, and wrote, "Surround yourself with real genuine ppl.....One of the most genuine friend I have. Thank you @bharti.laughterqueen for being in my life. We may not chat everyday or meet regularly .. I just want you to know you matter to me! Happiest birthday and have the best year .... 😍😍❤️❤️💋💋"

Aditi Bhatia Writes…

Aditi shared a lengthy message and wished Bharti. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the loveliest and the most genuine person I know! 🎂 I became your fan when I saw you on tv, then saw you at an award show when I was in the last row and you were on the stage, then I got a chance to work with you and now I personally know you! Situations changed but one thing did not that I AM YOUR FAN and I always will be 🤩 More than your work, I'm a fan of you as a person! Aapse itna kuch seekhne ko milta hai, You're so sweet, down to earth and so clean at heart. I'm so lucky to have known you because these days it's difficult to come across people like you! I love you lots ❤️ healthy raho aur khush raho hamesha aur khatra khatra khatra rock karte raho 🤓🤗❤️"