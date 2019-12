Bharti Singh-Haarsh Complete 2 Years Of Togetherness; Comedienne Wishes Her Soulmate With Cute Post

Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrate 2nd marriage anniversary in special way | FilmiBeat

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been sharing posts from their haldi, mehendi and the other pre-wedding festivities on their social media accounts to begin the countdown to their second wedding anniversary. The duo, who got married on December 3, 2017, completed two years of togetherness today. Bharti shared a collage from their wedding album and captioned it with a cute post, wishing her soulmate on the second-year wedding anniversary.

Bharti wrote, " Happy anniversary my soulmate @haarshlimbachiyaa30 ❤️ thankyou so much for everything 😍👍🏻 harsh main tumhare bina aapni life ka AK pal bhi nahi soch sakti 😘main tumse bahut payar karti hoon,aur mujh Se jayada tum mujh Se payar karte ho😍Chote baby ko kaise rakhte hai vaise tumne Mujhe rakha hai aur humesha meri har jid maani hai ❤️main god se yahi kahugi 7 janam nahi har janam maie tum hi mere husband bano 🙏🏽🙏🏽😇😇😘😘❤️❤️#love#haven#babu#soulmate #lifepartner #hubby#2 anniversary #mybestfriend ❤️❤️❤️❤️," even Haarsh shared an adorable post, " दो साल बाद भी ये ऐसी ही है , पर मुझे पसंद है ❤️❤️❤️."

Soon after they shared the post on Instagram, they were inundated with best wishes from friends and fans. Take a look at a few celeb wishes:

- Archana Puran Singh: HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! @bharti.laughterqueen and @haarshlimbachiyaa30 JUG JUG JIYO, Te ikk dujje da khoon piyo🤣 te khush raho, saath raho... God Bless you both with a lifetime of love and togetherness ❤️❤️❤️ MUCH LOVE TO MY FAVOURITE JODI.

- Tejasswi Prakash: Happy anniversary to both of you 😘.

- Erica Fernandes:Happy anniversary to the both of you @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @bharti.laughterqueen 🤗😘❤️.

- Sanaya Irani: Happy anniversary . Love u guys 😘❤️❤️.

- Rakhi Sawant: Happy anniversary my sweetheart friends.

- Jay Bhanushali: Happy Anniversary Bharti and Harsh🤗.

Bharti is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show and is also seen sharing space with her husband on his show, Khatra Khatra Khatra.

We congratulate the couple and wish them many more years of togetherness.

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Team Celebrates As Show Bags 6 ITA Awards; Bharti & Kapil Go Missing!