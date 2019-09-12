Bharti Singh: Many People Are Earning Because Of Kapil Sharma; They’ve Bought Big Cars & Houses

Kapil Impressed With Bharti For Her Hilarious Act As Kamo Bua

Regarding the reaction that she received from Kapil and others for her role Kamo Bua, she told the leading daily, "During Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Barucha's episode Kapil bhai called me back on stage and hugged me. It was such a sweet gesture. I was overwhelmed. Kapil bhai loves me. He is such a big star and a loved comic actor of our country but he gave me that respect. Even Archana Puran Singh (maam) got up and gave me a standing ovation. It was a proud moment for me. Moments like these are to remember for the lifetime."

Kapil Has Been A Big Support On TKSS

She added that Kapil sits with her during rehearsals to improvise and help her with the scripts, as he knows that she is busy with the other show Khatra Khatra Khatra and hardly gets time to prepare for her acts on The Kapil Sharma Show. She also added that he has been a big support on TKSS; he keeps praising Haarsh (Bharti's husband) and her show KKK and often tells her that the kids of his family love her show.

‘So Many People Are Earning Because Of Him’

Bharti further added, "Kapil bhaiya (Sharma) is the best. Every person goes through a dull phase or tough time, but I am happy that he bounced back with full force. His comeback was much needed. Kitne logon ka ghar unki wajah se chal raha hai (so many people are earning because of him). People have bought big cars, houses by doing shows with him."

Kapil Stopped Drinking & Smoking After Marriage

The comedienne says that Kapil has changed a lot after marriage. She also mentioned the changes that she noticed in Kapil after and before marriage. Before marriage, Kapil used to party a lot, but now he has stopped everything - drinking and smoking. He wraps up the shoot by max 10-10.30 pm and heads straight home to spend time with his wife Ginni.

Bharti Praises Kapil’s Wife Ginni Chatrath

Bharti is all praise for Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath as well. She says that Ginni is a wonderful and warm person. Whenever the team visit Kapil's house, even though there are three cooks, Ginni personally looks after everything and instructs them on what needs to be done. Even during pregnancy, Ginni stands for hours and takes care of everyone's choices.

Krushna Thanks Bharti For His Patch-up With Kapil

Bharti added that Krushna Abhishek thanked her for his patch-up with Kapil. She says, "It is so funny whenever Krushna meets me, he thanks me and every time I ask him not to. He thanks me as he believes that he met Kapil because of me and differences between them got cleared. Media had written so much about their rivalry and competition that there was some unwanted negativity, which thankfully has now gone away."