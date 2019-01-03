 »   »   »  Bharti Singh Reveals Khatron Ke Khiladi Is NOT Scripted & The Stunts Are REAL!

Bharti Jokes…

Bharti jokingly told the entertainment portal, "We signed the show thinking it is going to be our honeymoon in Argentina along with some shoot, but it turned out to be other way round, as we were supposed to do multiple dangerous stunts."

Shooting For KKK 9 Was Fun

Regarding her experience of shooting for the show, she said, "It was too much fun. We had an amazing time. The entire crew and co-contestants were a superb team. It was surely a memorable time. Daily soap actors are always perceived as arrogant and introverted, but the bunch of people in this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi were super chilled out, and all of us had an awesome time together."

Khatron Ke Khiladi Is NOT Scripted

Bharti also clarified about the format of the show. She revealed that the show is not scripted and the stunts are real. She said, "A lot of people think the show is scripted. I want to take this time to put it across very clearly that Khatron Ke Khiladi is not scripted at all. All the stunts are real. Everything used during the stunts, for example, snakes or other animals, are real."

KKK 9 Participants

Apart from Bharti and Haarsh, Avika Gor, Vikas Gupta, Sreesanth, Shamita Shetty, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Zain Imam, Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan and Punit Malhotra will be seen on the show. The show will premiere on Colors on January 5, 2019.