Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karanvir Bohra Detained In Moscow!

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karanvir Bohra flew to Moscow on Tuesday afternoon to attend the MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival, but was detained at the Moscow airport as his passport was damaged. He took to social media to express his anger. The actor tweeted, "So bummed... waiting at #moscowairport coz my passport is a little damaged. They contemplating to deport me back to India. @IndEmbMoscowRus @IndEmbMoscow i wished you would have told me that prior to issuing me the visa. feeling bad for @IndianFilmsRus."

His wife Teejay too tweeted in support of the actor. She wrote, "Indian authorities need to resolve these legal issues before a citizen to leaves India. Other countries are often strict with security protocols. What is one supposed to do after landing in a foreign country?"

Ashok Patel, the representative of Indian students in Russia replied to Karanvir, "Don't worry sir our embassy will sure help you."

His tweet was also noticed by the Indian embassy in Moscow, who replied through their official Twitter handle as, "Embassy officials are in touch with Russian authorities regarding the issue."

According to a source, the damage wasn't caught at the Indian airport. The source was quoted by IANS as saying, "Hence after Karanvir reached Moscow, it was noticed by the Russian immigration officials. While Karanvir has been at the airport for the last four hours, we hear that the Russian embassy, the Indian embassy and a lot of other people are working towards getting the issue sorted and having Karanvir enter the country and attend the festival he was originally there for."

Most Read: Expect The Unexpected From Ganesh Gaitonde! Nawazuddin Says Sacred Games 2 Is Baap Of Season 1!