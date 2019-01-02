English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar’s Win Was Predicted By This Celebrity Astro-Numerologist!

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar’s Win Was Predicted By This Celebrity Astro-Numerologist!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dipika Kakar was declared Bigg Boss 12 winner. The actress bagged the trophy and Rs 30 Lakh cash prize. While Sreesanth was first runner-up, Deepak Thakur was the second runner-up. Deepak took the money briefcase, which had highest amount (Rs 20 Lakh) compared to the other seasons. Apparently, celebrity astro-numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani had predicted Dipika Kakar's win. It has to be recalled that Sanjay had entered the house and said that Dipika Kakar will be in headlines this year (2018).

    Apparently, the astrologer had also told Dipika Kakar that 'Deepika Padukone will not be the only Deepika to make headlines this year'. Well, Sanjay had scored hat trick with correct Bigg Boss winners' prediction before appearing on Bigg Boss 12 house. He had apparently predicted Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar and Urvashi Dholakia's win and now Dipika's victory too!

    Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar’s Win Was Predicted By This Celebrity Astro-Numerologist!

    Sanjay had reasoned as to how he predicted Dipika's win. He was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "What makes us proud is that all our past winners have been our first choices. Lady lucks Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar, Urvashi Dholakia, and now Dipika Kakar! Thanks to my dad, Shri Bansilal M Jumaani, whose baby and legacy is what I'm taking forward! Thanks to Bigg Boss for inviting me four times out of twelve Seasons."

    He further added, "Dipika Kakar, our first choice out of 12 contestants, is a number 6 (6/08) who is in her 33rd (6) year too, and she won Bigg Boss (adds to 6) on the 105th (6) day and on 30th, her lucky date! Yet another prediction on the trot, all thanks to the Lord."

    Most Read: BB 12: Sreesanth's Manager Calls Dipika A Fake Winner; Shilpa Says Dipika's Performance a Flop Show!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue