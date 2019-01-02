 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar’s Win Was Predicted By This Celebrity Astro-Numerologist!

Dipika Kakar was declared Bigg Boss 12 winner. The actress bagged the trophy and Rs 30 Lakh cash prize. While Sreesanth was first runner-up, Deepak Thakur was the second runner-up. Deepak took the money briefcase, which had highest amount (Rs 20 Lakh) compared to the other seasons. Apparently, celebrity astro-numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani had predicted Dipika Kakar's win. It has to be recalled that Sanjay had entered the house and said that Dipika Kakar will be in headlines this year (2018).

Apparently, the astrologer had also told Dipika Kakar that 'Deepika Padukone will not be the only Deepika to make headlines this year'. Well, Sanjay had scored hat trick with correct Bigg Boss winners' prediction before appearing on Bigg Boss 12 house. He had apparently predicted Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar and Urvashi Dholakia's win and now Dipika's victory too!

Sanjay had reasoned as to how he predicted Dipika's win. He was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "What makes us proud is that all our past winners have been our first choices. Lady lucks Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar, Urvashi Dholakia, and now Dipika Kakar! Thanks to my dad, Shri Bansilal M Jumaani, whose baby and legacy is what I'm taking forward! Thanks to Bigg Boss for inviting me four times out of twelve Seasons."

He further added, "Dipika Kakar, our first choice out of 12 contestants, is a number 6 (6/08) who is in her 33rd (6) year too, and she won Bigg Boss (adds to 6) on the 105th (6) day and on 30th, her lucky date! Yet another prediction on the trot, all thanks to the Lord."

Most Read: BB 12: Sreesanth's Manager Calls Dipika A Fake Winner; Shilpa Says Dipika's Performance a Flop Show!