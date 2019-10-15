Bigg Boss 13: 6 Contestants To Enter First FINALE; Is Bhojpuri Star Khesari First Wild Card Entrant?

6 Contestants To Enter First Finale!

As per the latest buzz, six contestants (three boys and three girls) will be entering the first finale. A few new contestants (wild card) will join the existing contestants, who will be seen fighting for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Is The First Wild Card Entrant?

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house as the first wild card contestant! Apparently, Khesari was set to be a part of the show from day one itself, but due to his prior commitments, he couldn't enter the Bigg Boss 13 house. He might enter the house on October 25!

BB Toy Factory

Currently, the contestants in the house are fighting for 'Ticket To Finale' . In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce ‘BB Toy Factory', wherein, the contestants are divided into two teams. Team Red consists of Aarti, Asim, Shehnaz and Shefali, and Siddharth Shukla will be the lead. Team Yellow will have Mahira, Devoleena, Rashami and Dey. Paras will be leading Team Yellow.

Who Will Win The Task?

At every siren, Bigg Boss sends cotton in a big box. The teams have to fight and collect the cotton to make toys in the limited time. The team that has the most number of toys will be closer to the Ticket To Finale. The winning team will play another game and the one who wins it will get a direct entry to the finale (which means he or she is safe from future eliminations).

Who Will Get Eliminated?

Like last time, this week too, there will be double elimination. Among the six nominated contestants, Abu Malik and Mahira Sharma are considered less popular among fans, and might get eliminated. Do you think these two will be eliminated? Hit the comment box to share your views.