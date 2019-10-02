Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik Claims He Has A Pet Lion Named Changez Khan!

Bigg Boss 13 is in full swing, and its all-celebrity contestants have been settling in the house. To survive in Bigg Boss, it is important to make connections, which the contestants have been excitedly forging. As they don't have much to do in the house, sitting down and sharing one another's stories is a favourite pastime. In VOOT's Unseen Undekha clip, a bizarre revelation that Abu Malik has a pet lion is made by him. Read up to find out if, music composer Abu, has a lion named Changez Khan!

In the clip, actor Koena Mitra is seen talking about being a single father in India. "I have a lot of gay friends and a lot of them have told me that they want to become a single father", says Koena, and continues, "But if you have a love for humanity, then orphan homes are there for you. I just remembered that a lot of my gay friends have been trying to have a baby for a very long time as they wanted to be a single father but it's not that simple in India."

Abu Malik chimes in and says, "Hello Hello, I have a lion at my home." Shefali, who is shocked by this, says, "What are you saying?"

Abu goes on to reveal the 'lion's' name and says, "We call him Changez Khan." Talking further about it, he says, "Yes, and everybody knows about it. When the image comes out in the media, you will see it. When I play the piano, he sits with me."

Then, he makes a twist to the story and says, "No No, I have got Chow Chow, it's a Lion dog" further adding, "It looks exactly like a Lion."

Watch our Bigg Boss 13 live updates space to find out what exactly Abu is talking about!

MOST READ: KBC: Amitabh Bachchan Says He Doesn't Belong To Any Religion, Is Proud Of This Decision By His Dad