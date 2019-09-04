Bigg Boss 13: Adult Star Mia Khalifa Approached? Also, Check Out Salman & Surbhi Jyoti's BTS Videos

Mia Khalifa Approached For Bigg Boss 13?

There are speculations that Mia has been approached for the show. Although there is no confirmation regarding the same, Mia's old tweet in which she denied participating in Bigg Boss, is now going viral!

Mia’s Old Tweet Goes VIRAL!

The adult star had tweeted way back in 2015, "Let's get something clear: I am never stepping foot in India, so whomever said I have "shown interest" in being on Big Boss should be fired." - (sic)

Jasmin Bhasin & Rahul Vaidya Approached!

Also, as per the latest report, Khatron Ke Khiladi's Jasmin Bhasin and singer Rahul Vaidya have been approached for the show. The actors have not confirmed their participation yet.

Bigg Boss 13 Promos

It has to be recalled that Bigg Boss 13 makers released two exciting promos. In one of the promos, Salman was seen as station master and hinted that the destination will be closer than ever before. In the second promo, Salman was seen with Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi. In both the promos, Salman confused the viewers saying even after reaching the finale, the contestants will still be locked inside the house!

Salman Khan Says…

The makers have now released BTS video, in which Salman spoke about the show. He said, "Bigg Boss is always full of surprises. Every season has surprised me and fans across."

Surbhi Jyoti & Karan Wahi’s Experience On Shooting With Salman

In another BTS video, Surbhi and Karan shared their experience of shooting with Salman. Surbhi said, "I don't have any word in my vocabulary which can explain the feeling that I am having right now. It's just amazing. I just can't focus on camera because you just want to keep looking at Salman sir." Karan said, "It's always ‘oh my godish' feeling every time I work with Salman sir."