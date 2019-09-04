English
    Bigg Boss 13: Adult Star Mia Khalifa Approached? Also, Check Out Salman & Surbhi Jyoti's BTS Videos

    The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan was said to be preponed, but now it seems that the show will premiere on September 29 itself. After the failure of the previous season, the makers have closed the doors for the commoners. This season will be all-celebrities show.

    Many popular celebrities have been approached for the show. Dalljiet Kaur, her ex-husband Shaleen Bhanot, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Patel and Rashmi Desai are a few names who have been approached for the show. Adult star Mia Khalifa, who has been hitting headlines after she revealed how much less money she made in the porn industry, is now in the news related to Bigg Boss!

    Mia Khalifa Approached For Bigg Boss 13?

    There are speculations that Mia has been approached for the show. Although there is no confirmation regarding the same, Mia's old tweet in which she denied participating in Bigg Boss, is now going viral!

    Mia’s Old Tweet Goes VIRAL!

    The adult star had tweeted way back in 2015, "Let's get something clear: I am never stepping foot in India, so whomever said I have "shown interest" in being on Big Boss should be fired." - (sic)

    Jasmin Bhasin & Rahul Vaidya Approached!

    Also, as per the latest report, Khatron Ke Khiladi's Jasmin Bhasin and singer Rahul Vaidya have been approached for the show. The actors have not confirmed their participation yet.

    Bigg Boss 13 Promos

    It has to be recalled that Bigg Boss 13 makers released two exciting promos. In one of the promos, Salman was seen as station master and hinted that the destination will be closer than ever before. In the second promo, Salman was seen with Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi. In both the promos, Salman confused the viewers saying even after reaching the finale, the contestants will still be locked inside the house!

    Salman Khan Says…

    The makers have now released BTS video, in which Salman spoke about the show. He said, "Bigg Boss is always full of surprises. Every season has surprised me and fans across."

    Surbhi Jyoti & Karan Wahi’s Experience On Shooting With Salman

    In another BTS video, Surbhi and Karan shared their experience of shooting with Salman. Surbhi said, "I don't have any word in my vocabulary which can explain the feeling that I am having right now. It's just amazing. I just can't focus on camera because you just want to keep looking at Salman sir." Karan said, "It's always ‘oh my godish' feeling every time I work with Salman sir."

    View this post on Instagram

    #BB13 celebrity express ki hone wali hai shaandaar entry! into the making of the first #BiggBoss13 promo with @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss Anytime on @Voot

    A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Sep 3, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    talking about their experience of being a part of the #BiggBoss13 promo alongside superstar @BeingSalmanKhan! Stay tuned for more celebrity dhamaal on #BB13 coming soon! @Vivo_India #BiggBoss

    A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Sep 4, 2019 at 4:09am PDT

