Bigg Boss 13: After Monalisa, Another Bhojpuri Actress To Enter; See Rani Chatterjee's Bold Pics!
The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 is creating a lot of buzz, especially regarding the contestants' list. This time there won't be commoners and it seems like the makers are approaching big actors for the show. Apparently, Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij, Karan Patel, Rashami Desai, Zareen Khan, Rajpal Yadav and other celebrities have been approached for the show. While a few celebrities refused to be part of the show, some others denied the reports of being approached. According to the latest report, interestingly, after Monalisa, another Bhojpuri actress will be seen in Bigg Boss!
Rani Chatterjee To Enter Bigg Boss 13
According to Spotboye report, Rani Chatterjee whose name was doing the rounds since two years, will be participating this time in the controversial reality show!
Rani Has Started Preparing To Enter The Show!
Apparently, the actress has been finalised and has also started prepping-up for the show. She has also got a bold photoshoot recently. The actress looks sexy in a black jacket and shorts.
Rani Chatterjee’s Bold Photoshoot
Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "I like to challenge myself. and this time challenge is to introduce new me, Did you like this side of mine???Bring in your comments!! Waiting waiting waiting 😊❤❤" - (sic)
The Actress Seems To Be A Fitness Freak!
The actress also shared a few pictures from the photoshoot on her Instagram stories. Going by her Instagram pictures, the actress seems to be a fitness freak. She has been sharing pictures from the gym.
Rani’s Popular Films
For the uninitiated, Rani Chatterjee was born and brought up in Mumbai. She is better known for her roles in Bhojpuri films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, Nagin and Rani No. 786.
She Was Linked-up With Actor Pawan Singh
Apparently, she has done over 300 films and is also called as the Queen of Bhojpuri cinema. The actress also bagged Best Actress of the year for her performance in Nagin at 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013. Rani was rumoured to have an affair with actor Pawan Singh but the duo had an ugly break-up.
(Images Source: Instagram)
Most Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena's Fans Will Be SURPRISED To Know That She Is Quitting The Show!