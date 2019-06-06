English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 13: After Monalisa, Another Bhojpuri Actress To Enter; See Rani Chatterjee's Bold Pics!

    By
    |

    The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 is creating a lot of buzz, especially regarding the contestants' list. This time there won't be commoners and it seems like the makers are approaching big actors for the show. Apparently, Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij, Karan Patel, Rashami Desai, Zareen Khan, Rajpal Yadav and other celebrities have been approached for the show. While a few celebrities refused to be part of the show, some others denied the reports of being approached. According to the latest report, interestingly, after Monalisa, another Bhojpuri actress will be seen in Bigg Boss!

    Rani Chatterjee To Enter Bigg Boss 13

    According to Spotboye report, Rani Chatterjee whose name was doing the rounds since two years, will be participating this time in the controversial reality show!

    Rani Has Started Preparing To Enter The Show!

    Apparently, the actress has been finalised and has also started prepping-up for the show. She has also got a bold photoshoot recently. The actress looks sexy in a black jacket and shorts.

    Rani Chatterjee’s Bold Photoshoot

    Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "I like to challenge myself. and this time challenge is to introduce new me, Did you like this side of mine???Bring in your comments!! Waiting waiting waiting 😊❤❤" - (sic)

    The Actress Seems To Be A Fitness Freak!

    The actress also shared a few pictures from the photoshoot on her Instagram stories. Going by her Instagram pictures, the actress seems to be a fitness freak. She has been sharing pictures from the gym.

    Rani’s Popular Films

    For the uninitiated, Rani Chatterjee was born and brought up in Mumbai. She is better known for her roles in Bhojpuri films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, Nagin and Rani No. 786.

    She Was Linked-up With Actor Pawan Singh

    Apparently, she has done over 300 films and is also called as the Queen of Bhojpuri cinema. The actress also bagged Best Actress of the year for her performance in Nagin at 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013. Rani was rumoured to have an affair with actor Pawan Singh but the duo had an ugly break-up.

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Most Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena's Fans Will Be SURPRISED To Know That She Is Quitting The Show!

    More MONALISA News

    Read more about: bigg boss 13 monalisa
    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 12:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue