Bigg Boss 13: After Monalisa, Another Bhojpuri Actress To Enter; See Rani Chatterjee's Bold Pics!

Rani Chatterjee To Enter Bigg Boss 13

According to Spotboye report, Rani Chatterjee whose name was doing the rounds since two years, will be participating this time in the controversial reality show!

Rani Has Started Preparing To Enter The Show!

Apparently, the actress has been finalised and has also started prepping-up for the show. She has also got a bold photoshoot recently. The actress looks sexy in a black jacket and shorts.

Rani Chatterjee’s Bold Photoshoot

Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "I like to challenge myself. and this time challenge is to introduce new me, Did you like this side of mine???Bring in your comments!! Waiting waiting waiting 😊❤❤" - (sic)

The Actress Seems To Be A Fitness Freak!

The actress also shared a few pictures from the photoshoot on her Instagram stories. Going by her Instagram pictures, the actress seems to be a fitness freak. She has been sharing pictures from the gym.

Rani’s Popular Films

For the uninitiated, Rani Chatterjee was born and brought up in Mumbai. She is better known for her roles in Bhojpuri films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, Nagin and Rani No. 786.

She Was Linked-up With Actor Pawan Singh

Apparently, she has done over 300 films and is also called as the Queen of Bhojpuri cinema. The actress also bagged Best Actress of the year for her performance in Nagin at 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013. Rani was rumoured to have an affair with actor Pawan Singh but the duo had an ugly break-up.