Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Slams Mahira Sharma's Mom For Denying Love Affair Rumours

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma, in a recent promo will be seen confessing her love for Paras Chhabra. However, Mahira's mother Sania Sharma in a recent interview with TOI stated that she feels that her daughter is only friends with Paras.

Mahira’s mom said, "I know my daughter very well. Shehnaz has been forcefully trying to show viewers that there is a love triangle between Paras, Mahira and her since day one and to stop her once and for all, Mahira has done this. I think it was more of a frustration than a confession from Mahira's side. Shehnaz doesn't want Mahira and Paras to be together and she has been torturing her so she has said in the latest promo that she likes Paras, but I know they are just good friends”.

She went on to add, "Mahira knows about Paras' girlfriend and I know my daughter won't get into love affair and all. She is just 22 years old. Whenever she comes out she will get to know about what all Paras' girlfriend has been doing for him, she won't entertain his feelings. As a mother, I would never want my daughter to break someone's relationship and I know Mahira also understands this very well. All I know is that Paras has been a good friend of Mahira."

On being quizzed about Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha being upset, Mahira's mother said, "I understand any girl would feel bad if her partner behaves like this on the show. I don't want her to be hurt in any way. Paras has said from day one that he is there to play a game and he is doing that. Akanksha also knows about it”.





Akanksha recently shared her views with an entertainment portal on the matter. She said, “I am shocked that Mrs. Sharma has no problem with this and she is taking this thing so lightly. The way Paras was kissing Mahira, it only happens among the lovers and instead of telling him something Mahira was just saying what are you doing…?”

Akanksha Puri has been constantly issuing statements with respect to the growing fondness between her boyfriend and Mahira Sharma. Clearly, she seems very upset and hurt with Mahira’s mom for taking the matter so lightly.

