Bigg Boss 13 - An Unforgettable Birthday For Himanshi Khurana

Birthdays are such special occasions and our friends and family make it even more special. There is no greater feeling than a surprise on your birthday and Himanshi Khurana had the chance to experience this feeling last year. In the latest clip of Bigg Boss 13 Unseen Undekha, Himanshi narrates how she spent her last birthday to Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz.

She begins by saying that her last birthday was the most unforgettable ever and then goes on to narrate, “12 baje meko call aaya, gym se mai aayi. Us din me bada low feel kar rahi thi, toh mai gym gayi, 26th night ko. 27th ko 11.45pm Chaao ka call aaya. Toh meri designer, uski mom, make-up artist who sab cake lekar aaye. Chao ne bhejwaya tha unko call kar ki 'aap leke jao’.”

She continues, “Toh gaadi drive karke me raat ko designer ko aur uski mom ko drop karke aayi ghar pe. Jaise hi ghar par wapis aa rahi hu, you know that singer Jasmine Sandlas?” She explains how she is the singer who sang the song 'Je Menu Yaar Na Miley’ and then says, “Toh mere birthday pe mai ghar aayi hu toh dekh rahi hu ki koi parde ke peeche chhupa hai, koi idhar chhupa hai, koi udhar chhupa hai, uski sister, uske friends, yeh, woh. Mai jaa rahi hu, woh sab parde ke peeche se – Happy birthday to you! Mujhe pata hi nai woh surprise dene aayi hai meko.”

That is so sweet! We all deserve to feel special on our birthdays and a surprise is just the cherry on top.