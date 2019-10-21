    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13: Angry Salman Khan Lashes Out At Contestants; Asks Makers To ‘Get Someone Else’

      As Bigg Boss 13 viewers are aware, 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will be aired tonight. The makers shared a few promos of Bigg Boss that gave the glimpses of tonight's episode. Surprisingly, in one of the promos, the host, Salman Khan is seen lashing out at the contestants!

      As per the promo shared by Colors TV, Salman is seen lashing out at the contestants. He says, "Aap isko maazak samaj ke khel rahe hai. This is serious." The Dabangg actor was so angry that he was also seen throwing his jacket, shouting and asking the makers to get someone else. He said, "Get someone else to do it," and walked out of the stage while the contestants and audiences were shocked.

      Bigg Boss 13: Angry Salman Khan Lashes Out At Contestants; Asks Makers To ‘Get Someone Else’

      Well, what made Salman so angry is not known. We will have to watch today's episode to know the same.

      #BiggBoss mein pehli baar @beingsalmankhan kho baithe apna aapa! Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 10 baje. Anytime on @voot. @vivo_india @daburamlaindia @bharat.pe #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan

      Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, we will get to watch Made In China actors Boman Irani, Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao as special guests. They will be seen making the contestants perform a funny task (selling a product). Mouni will also be seen giving 'odhani challenge' to Salman, Rajkummar and Boman.

      Also, Salman will be seen telling a few 'controversial' statements and the contestants have to say who said it to them.

      Lastly, the actor will be announcing who will be leaving the show. As we revealed earlier, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz were safe from eviction. So, Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Dey and Abu Malik are in the danger zone, and either one or two among them will be getting evicted tonight!

      Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

      Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 17:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 21, 2019
