Bigg Boss 13: Anu Malik’s Brother To Enter The Show? Karan Oberoi Approached; More Details

Anu Malik’s Younger Brother Abu Malik Approached For Bigg Boss 13!

As per a TOI report, Anu Malik's younger brother, Abu Malik, who is also a music composer, has been roped in for Bigg Boss 13. It is also being said that Abu Malik has given his nod.

Karan Oberoi Approached For Bigg Boss 13?

Also, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor Karan Oberoi, who was falsely accused of rape by an astrologer, has been approached for Bigg Boss 13. According to a Pinkvilla report, a few meetings were held between the makers and the actor, but nothing has been finalised yet.

The Real Reason Why Pavitra Punia Refused To Do Bigg Boss 13?

It has to be recalled that apart from Paras Chhabra, his ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia's name was also doing the rounds regarding her participation. But, the actress clearly had said that she is not quitting her show Baalveer Returns for Bigg Boss 13. Now, as per a Spotboye report, the real reason for Pavitra to reject Bigg Boss 13 is her ex-lover. Apparently, when Pavitra learnt that he is also being considered for Bigg Boss 13, she decided to opt out.

Salman’s Special Performance For Bigg Boss 13 Grand Premiere

Coming to the preparations for the grand premiere, as we revealed earlier, the shoot for the same began yesterday. Apparently, the contestants will be shooting with Salman Khan today. A video in which Salman is seen dancing to the song, 'Yaar na miley' from his movie Kick, is doing the rounds on social media and this reportedly is Salman's special performance for the grand premiere.