Bigg Boss 13: Are Paras Chhabra And Akanksha Puri Married?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has been hitting the headlines ever since he entered the house. Recently, he grabbed the headlines for his closeness towards his Bigg Boss inmate Mahira Sharma. His girlfriend Akanksha Puri is extremely upset with his behaviour inside the house and is confused as well. The latest reports suggest that Paras and Akanksha are officially married!

However, the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress has refuted the reports and even said that it is the funniest thing that she has ever heard. She added that they have always been open about their relationship and whenever they get married, they will 'shout out and let the world know about it'.

Akanksha was quoted by TOI as saying, "This is the funniest thing I have ever heard. I am a very transparent person and have never hidden anything about my love life. Marriage is such a beautiful thing, so why would I hide it from anyone? We have always been open about our relationship, so why would we hide our marriage. It's been almost three years now that we have been dating each other and whenever marriage happens, we will shout out and let the world know about it."

The actress has been supporting Paras from the beginning. She has also been handling his bank account. Recently, she had also shared a few pictures of his dirty clothes and shoes that Paras had sent for cleaning. But his closeness towards Mahira has hurt the actress. She is waiting for the actor to come out of the house to clarify her doubts.

Akanksha had revealed earlier that Paras had discussed about their marriage before entering the Bigg Boss house. But he is portraying a different image in the house.

(Image Source: Instagram)

