Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan's Ex-GF Feels Arhaan And Rashami Are Faking Their Love; Calls Them Bunty-Babli
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan is hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. It is being said that he is using his Bigg Boss inmate Rashami Desai's name, fame and money! A few celebrities and even Salman Khan had lashed at him for his disgusting remark on Rashami Desai (he had said that Rashami had gone bankrupt when he met her) and for not revealing about his family (that he had a child from his first marriage). Ever since his entry, his ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa has been making some explosive revelations about him! Recently, she claimed that both he and Rashami are faking their relationship for the show.
Rashami Is Faking Her Relationship!
In the latest episode, Rashami and Arhaan, who are facing trust issues and a lot of complications in their relationship, got emotional and decided to take a break from their relationship. Arhaan's ex-girlfriend has expressed her view about the ongoing emotional drama in the house and stated that Rashami is faking her relationship, now!
Amrita Dhanoa Says…
In an interview to a portal, she said, "I think she is faking her relationship with him. Is she not aware that she will have to answer many questions once she is out of the show?"
Amrita Calls Rashami & Arhaan, Bunty-Babli
Amrita also claimed that Rashami isn't that sweet as seen in the Bigg Boss house and might be aware of Arhaan's truth. She even called Arhaan and Rashami 'crime partners' and ‘Bunty-Babli'.
‘They Are Both Crime Partners’
"I am not supporting Rashami because now that she knows everything and is still faking things with him inside the house. I think they are playing Bunty-Babli. Maybe she already knows everything and they are both crime partners."
'Rashami Is Not As Sweet As She Is Showing On The Show'
"Nandish Sandhu's ex-girlfriend Varsha Bhagwani also told me that Rashami is not as sweet as she is showing on the show, it is all just for the show. Once she is out of the show, she is not going to marry him. Either ways, it is illegal as he is not divorced."
Amrita Wants To Expose Arhaan On National Television!
Further, Amrita spoke about entering the Bigg Boss house for just a day to expose Arhaan on national television as she doesn't want any other girl to fall into his trap.
