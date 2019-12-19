Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan's Ex-GF Makes Another Shocking Claim; Says Actor Tried To Get Intimate With Her

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Ex-GF, SHOCKING statement, Was Unaware About His Marriage |FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan is definitely in a big mess! The actor has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons not only in the Bigg Boss house but also outside the house. The actor was slammed by celebrities and the host Salman Khan for hiding about his personal matter and also for the remarks that he made recently on Rashami Desai. His ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa had made a few shocking revelations about Arhaan. Recently, she claimed that both Arhaan and Rashami are faking their love for the show, and Rashami is not as innocent as seen in the show. Now, the actress has made yet another explosive revelation. She says that Arhaan tried to get intimate with her about five months ago.

Amrita was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "It was very strange. The flat had only one mattress on the floor. Arhaan came close and tried to get intimate with me. Mind you, we had firmly broken up, then. So, imagine what knd of a person he is."

The actress clarified that although they separated, they hadn't lost contact, because of the money that he had taken from her. She further said, "He had taken Rs 5 lakh from me and has still not returned those. So, it's not that we had stopped communicating after we parted ways as a couple."

In an interview with News18, regarding Amrita also had claimed that she wasn't aware of Arhaan's first marriage. She added, "I think he got married in 2011. Arhaan is the kind of person who uses girls as ladder for his career and for money that is what he has been doing since all these years."

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan's Ex-GF Feels Both Arhaan & Rashami Are Faking Love; Calls Them Bunty-Babli