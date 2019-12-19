    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan's Ex-GF Makes Another Shocking Claim; Says Actor Tried To Get Intimate With Her

      By
      |
      Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Ex-GF, SHOCKING statement, Was Unaware About His Marriage |FilmiBeat

      Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan is definitely in a big mess! The actor has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons not only in the Bigg Boss house but also outside the house. The actor was slammed by celebrities and the host Salman Khan for hiding about his personal matter and also for the remarks that he made recently on Rashami Desai. His ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa had made a few shocking revelations about Arhaan. Recently, she claimed that both Arhaan and Rashami are faking their love for the show, and Rashami is not as innocent as seen in the show. Now, the actress has made yet another explosive revelation. She says that Arhaan tried to get intimate with her about five months ago.

      Bigg Boss 13: Arhaans Ex-GF Makes Another Shocking Claim; Says Actor Tried To Get Intimate With Her

      Amrita was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "It was very strange. The flat had only one mattress on the floor. Arhaan came close and tried to get intimate with me. Mind you, we had firmly broken up, then. So, imagine what knd of a person he is."

      The actress clarified that although they separated, they hadn't lost contact, because of the money that he had taken from her. She further said, "He had taken Rs 5 lakh from me and has still not returned those. So, it's not that we had stopped communicating after we parted ways as a couple."

      In an interview with News18, regarding Amrita also had claimed that she wasn't aware of Arhaan's first marriage. She added, "I think he got married in 2011. Arhaan is the kind of person who uses girls as ladder for his career and for money that is what he has been doing since all these years."

      Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan's Ex-GF Feels Both Arhaan & Rashami Are Faking Love; Calls Them Bunty-Babli

      Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 9:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue