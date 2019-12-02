Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Gives Rashami A Ring; Shefali Apologises To Sana; Madhurima’s Entry Irks Vishal

Arhaan Gives A Ring To Rashami!

Rashami Desai is extremely happy with Arhaan's entry, but will not be able to greet or talk to him because of the task. He gives her the ring, which leaves her teary-eyed.

Vishal Irked With Madhurima’s Entry

As Madhurima Tuli enters the Bigg Boss 13 house, Vishal tries to ignore her while Shehnaz aka Sana asks if he loves Madhurima. After her exit, Vishal was seen telling Mahira that her (Madhurima's) voice is pinching in his head. He says that as a human she hurt her.

Paras Hugs Shefali

In another promo, Shefali Bagga is shown entering the Bigg Boss house, while the housemates try to ignore her. Paras Chhabra tells his inmates, "Kash meri mummy ayi hoti," to which Shefali says, "Mummy keh rahi hai 'jeeta rahe putar'; mummy ko pyaar nahi dikayega," and he hugs her.

Shefali Apologises To Sana

Shefali is also seen apologising to Sana and the girls hug it out. For the uninitiated, Shefali had raised questions about her character during a task, prompting the reentrant to apologise to Sana.

Mahira & Vishal Fight

Also, Mahira will be seen getting into a major argument with Vishal as she caught him talking behind her back. Vishal is even seen telling Mahira that he will make sure that she's out of the house very soon, which irks the actress and she hits back at him.