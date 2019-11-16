Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan, Himanshi Khurana Or Khesari Lal Yadav – Here’s Who Might Be Eliminated!
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar is here! The viewers will witness a lot of entertainment as there will be a few fun tasks like 'thappad' task instead of 'shower' task. A Bigg Boss contestant, who will sit in a 'thappad wali kursi' will get a slap if the other housemates do not agree with his/her answer. 'Janta' from all across India will be seen questioning the contestants about their game. The contestants will also be seen performing 'Garnier task'. Also, Choti Saardarrni actor Kevina Kat and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will be gracing the show. Now, about the most-awaited moment - the elimination... As per the reports that are doing the rounds on social media, one among Arhaan Khan, Himanshi Khurana or Khesari Lal Yadav will be leaving the show. Read on to know who will be evicted!
Arhaan Or Himanshi - Who Will Be Eliminated?
For the uninitiated, Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Khesari Lal Yadav, Himanshi Khurana and Aarti Singh are nominated for this week's eviction. As per the reports that are doing the rounds on Himanshi Khurana and Khesari Lal Yadav were in the danger zone. Shockingly, it was said that Arhaan was also not safe.
Viewers Feel Arhaan Will Be Eliminated
We conducted a poll on Filmibeat Television Facebook and asked our readers who might be eliminated among Himanshi and Arhan. As of now, 27% voted for Himanshi, 73% of them felt Arhaan will be out.
Take A Look At A Few Tweets:
AnkitaDsinha: AND according to some sources this time #ArhaanKhan will say good bye to #BiggBoss13.
@MuskanKohli10: Maidaan bhi yaheen hai, Hathyaar bhi yaheen hai, Bas #Ramlal aka #ArhaanKhan bahar ho gya! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #BB13 #BiggBoss13.
@amaan14x
"So #ArhaanKhan is evicted. Arhaan who did BEST task n ws able to break Shukla Asim f'ship is evicted. So the zero entertainment #Himanshi is NOT evicted. As they want to clean Salman's laadli #ShehnaazGill's image further. Over all biased season 🤮😖 #BB13 #BiggBoss13."
Ashwini Nagesh
"I feel #ArhaanKhan was way better than #KesariLalYadav. Kesari deserves to leav the house... Arhaan still can get 2 weeks of eligibility in the house. Much more deserving than #MahiraSharma and #DevoleenaBhatacharjee too! #BiggBoss13."
BiggBoss Tak
BiggBoss Tak tweeted, "Exclusive & Breaking #BiggBoss_Tak #ArhaanKhan is EVICTED from BiggBoss this Week **CONFIRMED**"
(Social media comments are not edited)
#WeekendKaVaar mein ho raha hai janta ka vaar aur gharwalon ko dena hoga unke tedhe questions ka jawab 📢 Aap ke har sawaal ka milega sahi answer, tonight at 9 PM!
Iss #WeekendKaVaar fir padenge gharwalon ko thappad, kyun ki thappad se darr nahi lagta vaar se lagta hai! Dekhiye yeh thappad vaar, aaj raat 9 baje on #BiggBoss13!
