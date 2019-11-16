Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan, Himanshi Khurana Or Khesari Lal Yadav – Here’s Who Might Be Eliminated!

Arhaan Or Himanshi - Who Will Be Eliminated?

For the uninitiated, Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Khesari Lal Yadav, Himanshi Khurana and Aarti Singh are nominated for this week's eviction. As per the reports that are doing the rounds on Himanshi Khurana and Khesari Lal Yadav were in the danger zone. Shockingly, it was said that Arhaan was also not safe.

Viewers Feel Arhaan Will Be Eliminated

We conducted a poll on Filmibeat Television Facebook and asked our readers who might be eliminated among Himanshi and Arhan. As of now, 27% voted for Himanshi, 73% of them felt Arhaan will be out.

Take A Look At A Few Tweets:

AnkitaDsinha: AND according to some sources this time #ArhaanKhan will say good bye to #BiggBoss13.

@MuskanKohli10: Maidaan bhi yaheen hai, Hathyaar bhi yaheen hai, Bas #Ramlal aka #ArhaanKhan bahar ho gya! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #BB13 #BiggBoss13.

@amaan14x

"So #ArhaanKhan is evicted. Arhaan who did BEST task n ws able to break Shukla Asim f'ship is evicted. So the zero entertainment #Himanshi is NOT evicted. As they want to clean Salman's laadli #ShehnaazGill's image further. Over all biased season 🤮😖 #BB13 #BiggBoss13."

Ashwini Nagesh

"I feel #ArhaanKhan was way better than #KesariLalYadav. Kesari deserves to leav the house... Arhaan still can get 2 weeks of eligibility in the house. Much more deserving than #MahiraSharma and #DevoleenaBhatacharjee too! #BiggBoss13."

BiggBoss Tak

BiggBoss Tak tweeted, "Exclusive & Breaking #BiggBoss_Tak #ArhaanKhan is EVICTED from BiggBoss this Week **CONFIRMED**"

