Bigg Boss 13’s Arhaan Khan Is A Big-time Liar, I Feel Bad For Rashami Desai: Amrita Dhanoa

Arhaan Is Faking His Identity

In an interview to Spotboye, Amrita Dhanoa claimed that Arhaan is faking his identity. His real name is Mazhar Shaikh and he is a big-time liar. She also added that they were in a live-in relationship for almost five years and were about to get married.

Arhaan Is A Cheater, Says Amrita

Amrita was quoted by the portal as saying, "I had thrown him out of my house as he was a fraudster. However, he was still in touch with me until even a few days before entering Bigg Boss 13."

She further added, "He is a cheater. His main profession is to impress girls, be with them and enjoy life with their money. Rashami Desai is the latest one to fall in his trap. I feel bad for her."

The Actor Is Yet To Return Her Money

Amrita said that she had given him Rs 1 lakh, a couple of years ago, while he was doing Badho Bahu, which he is yet to return. The actress revealed that she met him at a party and started meeting each other. She added that within six days, he requested her to allow him to stay with her. She claimed that they were quite serious about each other.

Amrita Says...

Amrita further said, "I also met his parents and we were supposed to get married. I left my family for him and shifted with him. But he didn't take up any responsibility. For almost four-and-half years, he was sitting jobless at home and I was sick of supporting him financially, emotionally and physically. One day we had a very big fight over all this. I told him to please go and look for some job. In the heat of the moment, I slapped and pushed him."

Post Their Break-up, Amrita Went Into Depression!

Post their break-up, she revealed to her that he is dating another girl and they are soon getting married. She added that she went into depression post this.

Amrita has also shared a few post claiming Arhaan is a fraud and hypocrite.