Bigg Boss 13’s Arhaan Khan Rubbishes Amrita Dhanoa’s Allegations; Says He Doesn’t Know Her

It has to be recalled that a few days ago, an actress named Amrita Dhanoa had made a few major revelations about Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan. She had claimed that Arhaan is faking his identity - his real name is Mazhar Shaikh. She had also said that he is a big-time liar and claimed that they were in a live-in relationship for almost five years. These shocking revelations surprised fans. Now, Arhaan, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss house, has rubbished the allegations made about him.

In an interview to TOI, Arhaan clarified that he doesn't know Amrita and has never dated her. Regarding his identity and name, Arhaan said that everyone in the industry knows that his real name is Mazhar Shaikh. He further revealed that Khan is his mother's surname and Arhaan is his nick name.

Arhaan was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I don't know who is Amrita. I have never dated her, toh live-in ka sawaal hi nahi uthta. These controversies were bound to happen since I was a part of a popular reality show. Harr kisi ke saath hota hai."

He further added, "Rashami's real name is Shivani. Isn't it a personal choice? I was in a relationship with someone for four-five years and Rashami knows about it. Both of us know everything about each other." Well, it has to be seen what Amrita has to say about Arhaan's clarification now!

On the other hand, regarding his equation with Rashami, Arhaan had said that he got to know Rashami better during their stay in the Bigg Boss house. The actor revealed that he is in love with her and wants to go back to the Bigg Boss house to confess his love for her.

