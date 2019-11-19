Bigg Boss 13’s Arhaan Khan Rubbishes Amrita Dhanoa’s Allegations; Says He Doesn’t Know Her

It has to be recalled that a few days ago, an actress named Amrita Dhanoa had made a few major revelations about Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan. She had claimed Arhaan was faking his identity and further added that his real name was Mazhar Shaikh. The actress also called him a big-time liar and claimed to have been in a live-in relationship with Arhaan for almost five years. These shocking revelations have surprised fans. Now, Arhaan, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss house, has reacted to these allegations and rubbished the same.

In an interview to TOI, Arhaan clarified that he doesn't know Amrita and added that he has never dated her. Regarding his identity and name, the former Bigg Boss contestant said that everyone in the industry knows his real name to be Mazhar Shaikh. He further revealed that Khan is his mother's surname and Arhaan is his nickname.

The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I don't know who is Amrita. I have never dated her, toh live-in ka sawaal hi nahi uthta. These controversies were bound to happen since I was a part of a popular reality show. Harr kisi ke saath hota hai."

He further added, "Rashami's (Desai) real name is Shivani. Isn't it a personal choice? I was in a relationship with someone for four-five years and Rashami knows about it. Both of us know everything about each other." Well, it has to be seen what Amrita has to say about Arhaan's clarifications now!

On the other hand, regarding his equation with Rashami, Arhaan said that he got to know her better during their stay in the Bigg Boss house. The actor revealed he is in love with her and wants to return to the Bigg Boss house to confess his love for the diva.

