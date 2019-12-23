Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Threatens To Throw Acid On Sidharth Shukla; Angry Netizens Tag Police

'Tezaab Phekunga Iske Muh Pe'

It has to be recalled that Rashami threw hot cup of tea on Sidharth, who also got furious and did the same. Arhaan jumped to save his ladylove and both he and Sid got into physical fight. After this, Rashami and Arhaan went back into the room - while the former was shedding tears and kept yelling at Sid, Arhaan openly threatened to attack Sid with acid for his ugly behaviour. Arhaan was seen saying,"Chai nahi seedha tezaab phekunga iske muh pe (Not tea, but I will throw acid directly on his face)."

Angry Netizens Tag Police

This statement of Arhaan made netizens extremely angry and they tagged Mumbai police and Salman Khan in their posts on Twitter demanding action against Arhaan for the serious threat. Take a look at a few comments, and also check the video at the end of the slider.

@sqrbose491

"Arhan threatened @sidharth_shukla " Chai nahi seedha acid phekunga iske muh pe" @MumbaiPolice please arrest this criminal inside the @BiggBoss house. He is threatning on national tv that he will throw acid on #SidharthShukla infront of @BeingSalmanKhan #BB13 #BiggBoss13."

BinduPandey

"@BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @OfficialSidFC As an audience we expect from makers to take action against Arhaan for this derogatory remarks. How dare he said 'Tezab fekunga'. Kaisi soch ke logo aapne show mei rakha hai. #SidManiaEverywhere."

Dona

"@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan Pls see d video how arhan threatened to pour acid on sids face.ur favouring criminals lik arhan and rashmi , asim and they are a potential threat to sids life.u don't have any problem u only use sid for trps and harm his life."

Mr. Bond

"Acha toh ab tezaab fekega #SidharthShukla ke muh par ye #ArhaanKhan ??@BeingSalmanKhan agar aapne ye mudda nhi uthaya toh aap sach mein ab biggboss host krne layak nhi ho chod do show ab. Hum dekhna bhi quit kr denge bye 👋 ."