Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma & Others Nominated For This Week’s Eviction

BB PCO Task

Bigg Boss later announced nomination task BB PCO, wherein after equal intervals two contestants had to enter in the dual PCO booth placed in the garden area. The pair has to talk and convince each other for 15 minutes. The one who disconnects the call will get nominated. If no one disconnects the call after 15 mintues, both of them will get nominated. Shefali was the sanchalak of the task. Siddharth and Shehnaz, who were nominated already, weren't eligible to do the task.

Nominated Contestants

Apart from Sid and Sana, the housemates who got nominated after the BB PCO task are - Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Keshari Lal Yadav, Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Vishal.

Sid & Asim Argue

In today's episode, Siddharth and Asim will get into major argument. Asim questions Sid as the latter becomes friends with Aarti and Shehnaz again.

Sid & Sana Patch-up

For the uninitiated, Sid and Shehnaz patched up last night. It so happened that Shehnaz told Shefali that she misses Sid and wanted to get back to him, and Shefali advised Shehnaz to go and talk to him. Later, while Sid was sleeping, Shehnaz kept a bouquet of flowers. Sid was moved by Sana's cute gesture and hugged her.

Fans Trend SidNaaz

On seeing this, Sid and Shehnaz fans were extremely happy and started trending 'SidNaaz' on social media. A fan wrote, "Finally great to see siddharth & shehnaaz together,great job siddharth bhai #sidnaazbacktogether #Sidnaazisback #sidnaaz #BiggBoss13 @BiggBoss." - (sic)

SidNaaz – Pure & Selfless Bond

Another fan tweeted, "#SidNaaz moments, highlights of #BB13 love to see their pure, selfless bond. Very rare. Last year for me it was Sree & Shiv. This year Sid & Sana. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Vote for #ShehnaazGill & #SiddharthShukla." - (sic)

Fans Love #SidNaaz Moments

A few other wrote, "Without saying a word they said everything in those moments today #SidNaaz," "Hey i also love #SidNaaz pair inka patch up ka promo itni baar dekha ab aur maza ayega bb13. Dekhne mein," "#SidNaaz love their pair 😍😍#always." - (sic)