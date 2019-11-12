Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma & Others Nominated For This Week’s Eviction

BB PCO Task

Bigg Boss later announced the nomination task 'BB PCO', wherein after equal intervals, two contestants had to enter the dual PCO booth placed in the garden area. The pair has to talk and convince each other for 15 minutes. The one who disconnects the call will get nominated. If no one disconnects the call after 15 mintues, both will get nominated. Shefali was the 'sanchalak' of the task. Siddharth and Shehnaz, who were nominated already, weren't eligible to do the task.

Nominated Contestants

Apart from Sid and Sana, the housemates who got nominated after the BB PCO task are - Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Keshari Lal Yadav, Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Vishal.

Housemates Tries To Connect Vishal With Aarti

In today's episode, Rashami and Devoleena are seen trying hard to get Aarti and Vishal together, so much so that all the housemates decide to take it to the next level albeit in a fun manner.

As Vishal helps out in the kitchen, Hindustani Bhau persuades Aarti to go and talk to him and share her feelings. Shehnaz immediately makes a startling revelation and speaks about Aarti's secret wish, hoping to help them to form a bond. It becomes a rare sight wherein all the housemates get together to direct a romantic scene while Vishal and Aarti play bride and groom.

Sid & Asim Argue

On the other hand, Siddharth and Asim will get into major argument. Asim expresses that Aarti has been constantly instigating Shefali to get him to clean the bedroom. He losses calm and asks her to back off and not interfere. Unfortunately, Siddharth, who tries to calm things down, gets into a fight with Asim.

Asim, on the other hand, criticises Sid for patching up with Shehnaz after all that she has said and done to hurt them, while creating a major rift between one of the strongest bonds shared in the Bigg Boss house.

Sid & Sana Patch-up

For the uninitiated, Sid and Shehnaz patched up last night. It so happened that Shehnaz told Shefali that she misses Sid and wanted to get back with him, to which Shefali advised the latter to go and talk to him. Later, while Sid was sleeping, Shehnaz kept a flower bouquet. Sid was moved by Sana's cute gesture and hugged her.

Fans Trend SidNaaz

On seeing this, Sid and Shehnaz fans were extremely happy and started trending 'SidNaaz' on social media. A fan wrote, "Finally great to see siddharth & shehnaaz together,great job siddharth bhai #sidnaazbacktogether #Sidnaazisback #sidnaaz #BiggBoss13 @BiggBoss." - (sic)

SidNaaz – Pure & Selfless Bond

Another fan tweeted, "#SidNaaz moments, highlights of #BB13 love to see their pure, selfless bond. Very rare. Last year for me it was Sree & Shiv. This year Sid & Sana. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Vote for #ShehnaazGill & #SiddharthShukla." - (sic)

Fans Love #SidNaaz Moments

A few other wrote, "Without saying a word they said everything in those moments today #SidNaaz," "Hey i also love #SidNaaz pair inka patch up ka promo itni baar dekha ab aur maza ayega bb13. Dekhne mein," "#SidNaaz love their pair 😍😍#always." - (sic)