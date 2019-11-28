Bigg Boss 13: Asim Kisses Himanshi & Makes Heart-shaped Roti; Bigg Boss Reveals Her Fiance's Picture

Bigg Boss Reveals Himanshi’s Fiance Chow’s Picture

In the previous episode, we saw Asim praising Himanshi and saying that she is the most beautiful girl he has ever seen while the latter makes it clear that it will be a one-sided love as she is in a relationship with 'Chow' (that's what she calls her fiancé). Bigg Boss then reveals Chow's picture.

Himanshi Is No Way Connected To Ammy Virk

It has to be recalled that when Himanshi had revealed about her fiancé, many thought it to be the Punjabi singer Ammy Virk. But the singer's brother Bhagwanth recently clarified that Himanshi is no way connected to Ammy.

Asim Makes Himanshi’s Birthday Special

Coming back to Bigg Boss, Asim was even seen making a dessert for Himanshi and feeding it to her before she even rang in her birthday. Himanshi found the dessert hot and Asim went on to remind her that she will always remember this birthday! He called her 16 (age), hugged and kissed her cheek. When Shefali Jariwala tried to hug them, Asim asked her to back off.

Asim Makes Heart-shaped Roti For Himanshi

In the latest promo, Asim will be seen making heart-shaped roti/paratha and presenting it to Himanshi. He hugs her, and this time, Himanshi seems really impressed with Asim's sweet gesture and kisses him.

Asim’s Roti Reminds Us Of Prince-Yuvika

She was also seen flaunting the roti/paratha in front of the cameras and calling it her second birthday cake. Well, doesn't the ‘paratha/roti scene' remind you of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary? (Prince had proposed to Yuvika by making heart-shaped roti in Bigg Boss house.)