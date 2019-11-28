    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13: Asim Kisses Himanshi & Makes Heart-shaped Roti; Bigg Boss Reveals Her Fiance's Picture

      Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz gives passionate kiss on Himanshi Khurana's neck | FilmiBeat

      Over the years, we have seen many relationships blossom in the Bigg Boss house. Currently, in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Asim Riaz is seen expressing his feelings for Himanshi Khurana. Although she has made it clear that she is committed, Asim hasn't stopped expressing his love for her! It was Himanshi's birthday yesterday (November 27) and Asim didn't leave any stone unturned to make her feel special.

      Bigg Boss Reveals Himanshi’s Fiance Chow’s Picture

      In the previous episode, we saw Asim praising Himanshi and saying that she is the most beautiful girl he has ever seen while the latter makes it clear that it will be a one-sided love as she is in a relationship with 'Chow' (that's what she calls her fiancé). Bigg Boss then reveals Chow's picture.

      Himanshi Is No Way Connected To Ammy Virk

      It has to be recalled that when Himanshi had revealed about her fiancé, many thought it to be the Punjabi singer Ammy Virk. But the singer's brother Bhagwanth recently clarified that Himanshi is no way connected to Ammy.

      Asim Makes Himanshi’s Birthday Special

      Coming back to Bigg Boss, Asim was even seen making a dessert for Himanshi and feeding it to her before she even rang in her birthday. Himanshi found the dessert hot and Asim went on to remind her that she will always remember this birthday! He called her 16 (age), hugged and kissed her cheek. When Shefali Jariwala tried to hug them, Asim asked her to back off.

      Asim Makes Heart-shaped Roti For Himanshi

      In the latest promo, Asim will be seen making heart-shaped roti/paratha and presenting it to Himanshi. He hugs her, and this time, Himanshi seems really impressed with Asim's sweet gesture and kisses him.

      Asim’s Roti Reminds Us Of Prince-Yuvika

      She was also seen flaunting the roti/paratha in front of the cameras and calling it her second birthday cake. Well, doesn't the ‘paratha/roti scene' remind you of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary? (Prince had proposed to Yuvika by making heart-shaped roti in Bigg Boss house.)

      Also Read: Is Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Engaged To Ammy Virk? Ammy's Brother Makes Shocking Revelation

