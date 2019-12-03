Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Breaks Shilpa Shinde's Record; #UnstoppableAsim Crosses 1M Tweets

Asim Winning Hearts

Asim has won hearts with his clean game. The Kashmiri boy has been playing extremely well and is quite honest, which is the main reason viewers love him. Several celebrities and ex-Bigg Boss contestants like Pritam Singh, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Mahhi Vij and even Shilpa Shinde herself are seen supporting him.

Umar Riaz Tweets…

Coming back to the trend, Asim's brother Umar Riaz tweeted, "More than one million tweets worldwide. This guy is surely winning hearts. You cant be more happy in life when you cross your own limits. Nothing stopping you bro 💪💪 @imrealasim #UnstoppableAsim."

#UnstoppableAsim Crosses 1M Tweets

BiggBoss CRITIC 🔰 tweeted, "Exclusive !!! #AsimRiaz becomes 1st Contestant of #BB13 to get Trended with 1 million tweets after #ShilpaShinde #UnstoppableAsim Crossed 1 Million tweets ! Ret if you believe he can win #biggboss13."

Fans Happy With The Trend

Fans were happy with the trend. A fan (Shinchan) wrote, "1M tweets isn't a small thing, I'm so happy for Asim :') #UnstoppableAsim," and Sourav77a tweeted, "#Asim always inspires me to never feel intimidated by big names out there, khud pr Biswas k sath we need to get out there and prove our Worth. 🔥"

Fans Troll Siddharth Shukla

A few fans were also seen trolling Siddharth Shukla. @ChikaraKunal tweeted, "Our king is making records after records.... 5 minutes silent for all Shukla's purje😂😂😂👎👎👎👎👎 @imrealasim #UnstoppableAsim," and @fanof_zm wrote, "😂😂 Abh bichare Sid fans ki fake edited pic Bana na padh Raha hai kyuki #UnstoppableAsim 1m tweets Jo cross kardiya."