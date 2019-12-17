Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Makes Homophobic Comment On Vikas Gupta; Fans Say It’s NOT Cool

Viewers Slam Asim

Asim's comment, obviously, didn't go down well with Vikas, who lectured him about the same. Vikas even asked the Kashmiri model to think before he speaks. However, Asim denied and changed the topic. Later, Paras, Shehnaz Gill and Vishal were seen making fun of the same! Viewers are extremely upset with Asim's remark and slammed him for the same. They said the comment was 'disgusting' and 'not cool'. Take a look at a few tweets!

@ShaikhAmna5

"Commenting abt sexual orientation of #VikasGupta is absolutely not cool 🙄^ Very disgusting #AsimRiaz #ShehnaazGill #VishalAdityaSingh & #ParasChhabra 😤. Specially not expected from #Asim. Sick Ppls 😑!!#BB13 #BiggBoss13."

Dr Akshay Thakur 👨🏻⚕️

"Such a pathetic person #AsimRiaz is bullying someone on the basis of sexuality! Stop over using your bloody hand moments and start using little bit of your mind you fool!#VikasGupta #VikasInBB13 #BB13 #BiggBoss13."

Bhumika ✷

"If Asim actually meant that "Aloevera" comment in that way toh it was in bad taste ! Also the way Paras and Vishal made fun of Vikas after that was sad. Maybe Vikas nominated Asim due to this ... But he should have voiced his reasons better. #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #VikasGupta."

@Poojasi38

"That Homophobic Comment on #VikasGupta. & later he denied that he doesn't said in that way but look at his reaction👇 How cheap can he become!?"