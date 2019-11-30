Bigg Boss 13: BIG SURPRISES! Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan And Shefali To Enter; Devoleena Hospitalised!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Exits Bigg Boss 13!

A source revealed to IE, "Viewers have already seen Devoleena Bhattacharjee in immense pain. The actor has not even been able to participate in any task or activity. The doctors checking on her advised her to take proper bed rest and so she has been kept under medical supervision. But the makers and host Salman Khan assured the actor that she would be back whenever she feels better."

Also, Bigg Boss has a few more BIG surprises in store for the viewers. It is being said that Vishal Aditya Singh's ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli might enter the house as a wild card entrant. Vishal has been playing well in the Bigg Boss house, it has to be seen what will happen with Madhurima's entry (Remember the havoc they created on and off the sets on Nach Baliye 9?)!

Apart from Madhurima, the makers might bring Rashami Desai's alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan back! It has to be recalled that post his eviction, Arhaan had expressed his wish to re-enter the house to propose to Rashami. Well, it has to be seen if he will propose to the actress!

Also, Shefali Bagga might re-enter the house as a wild card entrant. It has to be recalled that there were reports of Bigg Boss getting a five-week extension. May be these entry and re-entries are part of the extension plan!

Regarding the wild card entries, the source further added, "While Madhurima's inclusion would add a new dimension to Vishal's game, the makers have also decided to get evicted contestants Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga back on the show. Arhaan and Rashami Desai's love story was just about to bloom when he got eliminated and so the makers are hoping the audience will get to see some romance between the two. As for Shefali Bagga, the news anchor's fierce attitude had always given enough fodder to the season."