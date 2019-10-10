Bigg Boss 13: BJP MLA Seeks Ban On Salman Khan Show; Navnirman Sena President Goes On Hunger Strike

BJP MLA Writes To I&B Minister

According to an IANS report, BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar, has written a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar demanding that the show be taken off air. In his letter, the MLA has alleged that the show was promoting vulgarity and was unfit for family viewing.

BJP MLA Seeks Ban On Bigg Boss 13

He wrote, "The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable intimate scenes were a part of it. Couples of different communities were being made to become bed partners which was unacceptable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on one hand, is trying to make India regain its lost glory and, on the other, such shows were demeaning the country's culture."

There Should Be A Censor Mechanism For TV Shows!

He also demanded a censor mechanism for content being aired on television. He said that children and minors watch such shows that have adult content, and these shows are also available on the internet.

The Brahmin Mahasabha Demands Ban On Bigg Boss 13

The Brahmin Mahasabha has also demanded a ban on Bigg Boss 13 with immediate effect. Also, the president of the Uttar Pradesh Nav Nirman Sena, Amit Jani has declared that he won't eat any food grain until Bigg Boss 13 is stopped.