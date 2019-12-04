Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan’s Rumoured Ex Amrita Dhanoa Files Police Complaint Against Him

Why Amrita Dhanoa Filed A Police Complaint Against Arhaan Khan?

When asked what made her reach out to the police, Amrita told TOI, "I asked Arhaan to return the money that he borrowed from me while we were in a five-year live-in relationship (2006-2010). When I saw him on Bigg Boss, I tried to reach out to him through the media but he clearly refused and said that he doesn't know me. That's why I had to approach the police. I have written that he hasn't returned (the) money and had also promised me marriage."

Amrita Met Arhaan’s Family In Jaipur

Amrita revealed that she met his family in Jaipur. The actress added that she never imagined he will vanish after five years of courtship. She says that she feels disgusted that he was just using her. The actress feels it was a trap from his side and the history is repeating with Rashami!

Amrita Claims…

When asked if she asked him to return the money before he went to the Bigg Boss house or after he got evicted for a brief time, she said, "I asked him for money before he could do Bigg Boss. He promised me that he will do some show and return all the money. He did not even inform me that he's doing Bigg Boss. He was just sitting at home for four years because he did nothing I would send him the money because I was doing movies and all. When I asked him to do something of his own, he told me that he will go back to Jaipur and join his father's business. He said that he'll get some money from there and then support me."

Arhaan Had Assured Saying He Wouldn't Marry Anyone Else

She added, "Arhaan got to know about my boutique in Andheri, Lokhandwala and returned to me saying that his parents were pressuring him to get married to somebody else and that's why he couldn't come. He also got the point of culture differences that he is a Muslim and I'm Punjabi. He assured me that he is not getting married to anybody else because he still loves me. He asked for Rs 2.5 lakh from me and said that he will return soon."

Amrita Claims Arhaan Is Lying To The Media

When asked since when she is behind him for the money, Amrita said that when Arhaan was doing Badho Bahu, she had asked him to return her money, but he delayed saying that he would be getting his cheque after three months and he hasn't received the money as yet. She added that he was repeating the same and again asked her for Rs 2.5 lakh before he went to the Bigg Boss house, saying he would return it once he is out of the glasshouse. Amrita says that after his first eviction, he lied to the media saying he doesn't know her which hurt her a lot, which is why she went to the police.

His Relationship With Rashami Desai Is Drama!

It is to be remembered that in an earlier interview, Arhaan had insinuated that since he's doing a popular show, Amrita has been making such controversial statements. Regarding the same, the actress clarified, saying she is not a liar and has many witnesses on her side. "Madhvi Srivastava, niece of the late musician Aadesh Srivastava, was staying with us as a paying guest. She has seen everything while we were in the live-in relationship. He was cheating on me. I suppose he's doing the same thing with Rashami Desai. I don't know whether this is a true story or a drama going on," she said.